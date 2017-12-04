Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Carries Seahawks past Eagles

Wilson completed 20 of 31 passes for 227 yards and three touchdowns during Sunday's 24-10 victory over the Eagles. He added 31 rushing yards on six carries.

Wilson continues to bolster his bid for MVP consideration by putting the Seahawks offense on his back time and again. His mobility is the name of the game and was a particularly important aspect of his performance Sunday since Seattle entered the game as one of Pro Football Focus' lowest-graded teams in terms of pass blocking, while the Eagles came in as the top-graded defense in terms of pass-rush effectiveness. As matchup-proof as they come, Wilson will proceed into Week 14 to face the Jaguars' league-best pass defense.