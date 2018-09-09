Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Chased often against Broncos
Wilson completed 19 of 33 passes for 298 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions during Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Broncos. He also rushed twice for five yards.
On the team's second drive, Wilson was gifted good field position when Earl Thomas returned an interception to the Broncos' 15-yard line. Wilson subsequently threw a touchdown to rookie tight end Will Dissly for the first points of the contest. He lost Doug Baldwin to a knee injury later in the first half, but he found new-arrival Brandon Marshall for a 20-yard score midway through the third quarter. He then started the fourth quarter with a 51-yard bomb to Tyler Lockett to take the lead. After Lockett's score, however, the Seahawks had three drives to take the lead but totaled just three yards, coming up short. The Seahawks' offensive line hung Wilson out to dry often, as he was sacked six times for a loss of 57 yards. He'll face another tough pass rush in Week 2 against the Bears.
