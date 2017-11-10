Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Clears concussion test
Wilson said he passed a concussion test during Sunday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports. "I got smacked in the jaw pretty good there,'' Wilson said. "I wasn't concussed or anything like that. I felt completely clear. I was just trying to move my jaw."
Wilson was ordered off the field by referee Walt Anderson after taking a bit hit from Cardinals linebacker Karlos Dansby in the third quarter. The Seahawks' signal caller passed a concussion test and only missed one snap, seemingly escaping the incident with nothing more than some discomfort in his jaw. He finished the game 22-of-32 passing for 238 yards and two touchdowns, adding five carries for 19 yards. With the Seahawks still unable to muster a consistent running game, Wilson likely will need to put the offense on his back once again in a Week 11 home matchup with the Falcons on Monday Night Football.
