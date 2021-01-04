Wilson completed 20 of 36 pass attempts for 181 yards and two touchdowns, adding 29 yards on five rushing attempts in Sunday's 26-23 win over the 49ers.

Wilson was held in check for the first three quarters of action by a varied defense called by 49ers' defensive coordinator (and popular head coach candidate) Robert Saleh, but "Mr. Unlimited" was finally able to break through with 20 points in the fourth quarter to lead his team to victory. The 31-year-old fell seven yards shy of the career-high 4,219 passing yards he threw back in 2016. Unlike that season, Wilson put himself firmly in the MVP conversation with a new high water mark of 40 passing touchdowns (to 13 interceptions) to go along with 513 rushing yards and two more scores. Wilson continues to be the true definition of a dual-threat quarterback with his incredible accuracy at all three levels (70 percent completion), plus arm strength and the ability to use his legs as a weapon. He will begin the 2021 fantasy season an elite option with a high floor and high ceiling, but first, he will have to take on the Rams in the first round of the playoffs Sunday.