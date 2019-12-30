Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Comeback bid falls short

Wilson completed 25 of 40 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers. He also ran eight times for 29 yards.

Wilson's first three quarters were uninspiring, but he turned it up in the fourth quarter, as he completed 14 of 23 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks were inches from scoring with less than a minute left, as the veteran signal caller completed a fourth-down pass to rookie John Ursua that was stopped just short of the goal line. Due to substitution issues following the catch, they took a costly delay of game penalty, pushing them back five yards. On Wilson's last opportunity to clinch the NFC West, he connected with Jacob Hollister on fourth down, but the tight end was once again stopped short of glory. The Seahawks will have to go on the road this postseason, starting in Philadelphia for the wild-card round.