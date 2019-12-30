Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Comeback bid falls short
Wilson completed 25 of 40 passes for 233 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 26-21 loss to the 49ers. He also ran eight times for 29 yards.
Wilson's first three quarters were uninspiring, but he turned it up in the fourth quarter, as he completed 14 of 23 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks were inches from scoring with less than a minute left, as the veteran signal caller completed a fourth-down pass to rookie John Ursua that was stopped just short of the goal line. Due to substitution issues following the catch, they took a costly delay of game penalty, pushing them back five yards. On Wilson's last opportunity to clinch the NFC West, he connected with Jacob Hollister on fourth down, but the tight end was once again stopped short of glory. The Seahawks will have to go on the road this postseason, starting in Philadelphia for the wild-card round.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Sets Seattle mark for passing yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Back on track with win•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 245 scoreless yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Captures division lead with MNF win•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Struggles to beat Eagles•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Wins second straight OT contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...