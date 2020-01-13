Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Comeback falls short in Green Bay
Wilson completed 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown while adding 64 rushing yards on seven carries in Sunday's 28-23 divisional round loss to the Packers.
Wilson came up just short of digging his team out of a 21-3 halftime hole, tossing a seven-yard touchdown to Tyler Lockett in the process. This loss puts an end to an excellent campaign from Wilson, who finished with 4,110 passing yards and a 31:5 TD:INT in the regular season before knocking off the Eagles in the wild-card round. Coming off three consecutive seasons with 30-plus touchdown passes and still a threat to add meaningful contributions with his legs any given Sunday, Wilson should be among the first few quarterbacks off the board in fantasy next season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 325 yards, advances•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Comeback bid falls short•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Sets Seattle mark for passing yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Back on track with win•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 245 scoreless yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Captures division lead with MNF win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Injury Report: Divisional Round
As you get ready for Divisional round playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge: Divisional picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Stealing Signals: AFC East review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the AFC East.
-
What will Rivera, Scott Turner do in DC?
Combining the history of Ron Rivera and Norv Turner's son and new OC Scott Turner gives some...
-
DFS plays for divisional round
Jamey Eisenberg helps make DFS lineup choices for what projects to be a typically tasty divisional...
-
1/9 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew dissects 2019 quarterback draft strategy, trends and results...