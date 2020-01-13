Play

Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Comeback falls short in Green Bay

Wilson completed 21 of 31 passes for 277 yards and a touchdown while adding 64 rushing yards on seven carries in Sunday's 28-23 divisional round loss to the Packers.

Wilson came up just short of digging his team out of a 21-3 halftime hole, tossing a seven-yard touchdown to Tyler Lockett in the process. This loss puts an end to an excellent campaign from Wilson, who finished with 4,110 passing yards and a 31:5 TD:INT in the regular season before knocking off the Eagles in the wild-card round. Coming off three consecutive seasons with 30-plus touchdown passes and still a threat to add meaningful contributions with his legs any given Sunday, Wilson should be among the first few quarterbacks off the board in fantasy next season.

