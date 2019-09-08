Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Does just enough to win
Wilson completed 14 of 20 passes for 196 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 21-20 win over the Bengals. He also rushed four times for eight yards.
It was a shaky start for Wilson and the Seahawks, as they totaled minus-1 yard through the first two drives. The rest of the game was still shaky, but he finished with a decent stat line by tossing touchdowns to Tyler Lockett and Chris Carson. Getting Carson involved in the passing game was a priority of Seattle's offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer this season, and Wilson made it happen by targeting him a team-high seven times. Wilson also found utility in highly-touted rookie DK Metcalf, throwing to him six times, totaling four completions for 89 yards. While Wilson's ceiling is still capped by a run-heavy offense, he proved efficient for fantasy purposes despite limited reps.
