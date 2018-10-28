Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Efficient in run-first offense
Wilson completed 14 of 17 passes for 248 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Lions. He also ran twice for 15 yards.
The Seahawks focused on the run yet again, rushing the ball 40 times and allowing Wilson to attempt just 17 passes. Wilson was still quite productive with a season-high 14.6 yards per attempt. The commitment to the run hasn't hurt Wilson yet, as he has attempted less than 23 passes in each of the last three games but still threw for three scores all of those contests.
