Wilson completed 23 of 28 passes for 197 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in the Seahawks' 28-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday night. He also rushed 10 times for 42 yards and committed a fumble that was recovered by the offense.

Wilson checked in under 200 passing yards for the first time all season, but he turned in a much-needed turnover-free effort devoid of some of the risky throws and questionable decisions that had characterized his play in recent contests. Wilson had thrown seven of his 10 interceptions on the campaign in three of his prior four games, but Thursday, he appeared to stick to what the defense gave him and picked his spots effectively. Two of those came on scoring strikes of 25 and 11 yards to DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, respectively, in the first half. Wilson would go on to connect with eight different pass catchers overall on the night while posting only his second interception-free performance since Week 3. He'll now look to carry over the momentum into a Week 12 Monday night matchup against the Eagles on Nov. 30.