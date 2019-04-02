Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Expects new contract soon

Wilson told the Seahawks he wants a new contract before April 15, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Entering the final season of a four-year, $87.6 million contract, Wilson hopes to sign an extension before the start of Seattle's offseason program. His current deal ranks 12th among quarterbacks in average annual value, while the new contract surely will put him within the top five, potentially even ahead of first-place Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million). The Seahawks have plenty of cap space available beyond 2019, but they also have three prominent defensive players -- Bobby Wagner, Frank Clark and Jarran Reed -- entering contract years. Wilson said he's willing to play out 2019 without a new contract if he isn't pleased with the offers, though there's little doubt the Seahawks would then hit him with a franchise tag next offseason.