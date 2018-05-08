Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Expects to be franchise-tagged in 2020
Wilson expects to sign a franchise tag with the Seahawks after his contract expires in 2019, Kole Musgrove of USA Today reports.
Wilson's contract negotiations with the Seahawks in 2015 weren't especially amicable, and with monster deals being penned around the league -- QB Matt Ryan recently signed a record-setting, five-year, $150 million extension with $100 million guaranteed -- there's reason to believe that will happen again. Talks about a new pact will likely commence after Packers QB Aaron Rodgers inks a long-term extension, but sources close to Wilson expect him to finish his current contract and be franchise-tagged for the 2020 season. Wilson's first franchise tag would cost the Seahawks $30.34 million, a second one in 2021 would cost $36.41 million and a third one in 2022 would cost $52.43 million. It's a long way out, but those numbers are staggering and possibly crippling to Seattle's payroll. Of course, this would all be alleviated with a successful extension by March 2020.
