Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Extremely efficient in close win

Wilson completed 29 of 35 passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns in Sunday's 28-26 win over the Steelers. He also ran six times for 22 yards.

The Seahawks unleashed Wilson after giving him just 20 passing attempts in Week 1, and he reminded us of his supreme efficiency with 8.6 YPA and an 80.5 completion percentage. Although he started slow, Wilson tossed a touchdown to TE Will Dissly late in the first half, and he came out in the second half hot with two touchdown passes to Dissly and rookie WR DK Metcalf. Wilson's still a flaky fantasy play because coach Pete Carroll is comfortable running the ball until it's completely necessary to pass. Still, Wilson flashed his upside and should be called upon again to use his arm in Week 3's matchup versus the Saints.