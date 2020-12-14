Wilson completed 21 of 27 passes for 206 yards and four touchdowns with one interception in Sunday's 40-3 win over the Jets.

Aside from a first-quarter pick on a bomb into the end zone intended for DK Metcalf, Wilson was unchallenged by an overwhelmed Jets secondary and found four different receivers for scores, matching his TD total from his prior four games combined. Wilson now has a career-high 36 passing touchdowns (and a career-high 12 INTs) on the season, but he'll face a tougher test in Week 15's road matchup with Washington.