Wilson completed 21 of 28 pass attempts for 288 yards, five touchdowns and an interception. He added 39 yards on five carries in a 35-30 win over New England.

Wilson was incredible once again, always keeping his club one step ahead of the Patriots' comeback attempts. The dual-threat quarterback completed a touchdown pass to five different receivers in this one, bring his season total up to nine through two contests. Wilson could be involved in yet another shootout next week against a Dallas squad that can put up points, but has trouble preventing them.