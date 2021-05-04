The Seahawks added wide receiver D'Wayne Eskridge in the draft and tight end Gerald Everett via free agency to help bolster Wilson's pass-catching options, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Wilson has passed the disgruntled quarterback baton to Aaron Rodgers, as coach Pete Carroll confirmed last week that the Seahawks are on good terms with Wilson and won't trade the quarterback. The Seahawks have made solid upgrades on offense this offseason all the same, as they traded for right guard Gabe Jackson to help bolster the offensive line, then signed Everett to a one-year, $6 million deal before selecting Eskridge in the second round of the draft. Even with the plethora of weapons at Wilson's disposal, it remains to be seen how he works with his new offensive coordinator, Shane Waldron, who previously worked as the Rams' passing game coordinator.