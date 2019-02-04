Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Hasn't started contract talks
Wilson and the Seahawks haven't engaged in any discussions to extend his contract beyond 2019, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports.
Heading into the final season of a four-year, $87.6 million extension, Wilson has a reasonable argument to break one or both of the contract records set by Matt Ryan ($94.5 million fully guaranteed) and Aaron Rodgers ($33.5 million per season) this past year. No longer buoyed by a superstar-laden defense, the 30-year-old quarterback nonetheless led Seattle to the playoffs in 2018, posting a 10-6 record in what might've been viewed as a rebuilding season. With their youth movement well under way, the Seahawks have enough cap space to give Wilson a massive contract and also add a bit more help around him. Discussions should begin soon enough, though the potential for a work stoppage in 2021 could make things a bit tricky.
