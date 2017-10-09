Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Held in check versus Rams
Wilson completed 24 of 37 passes for 198 yards, one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's game against the Rams. He also gained 16 yards on five carries in the 16-10 win.
Wilson averaged a paltry 5.4 yards per attempt and didn't have a single target with more than 37 receiving yards on the day. He finished third on the team in carries, but a long gain of just nine yards saw him finish with his lowest rushing total of the season. Wilson entered this one on the heels of back-to-back strong efforts, so it was a bit disappointing to see him held in check in what was considered a favorable matchup. He will enjoy a bye in Week 6 before taking on the Giants the following Sunday.
