Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Lands record-setting extension
Wilson reached agreement Tuesday with the Seahawks on a four-year, $140 million contract extension, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.
Though Wilson set a deadline of midnight Monday for reaching a new extension, the two sides were willing to negotiate until the early hours of Tuesday and ultimately consummated a record-setting deal. Now the highest-paid player in NFL history, Wilson's contract is worth $35 million annually from 2020 through 2023 and contains a $65 million signing bonus. The five-time Pro Bowler's deal also includes a no-trade clause, likely ensuring that he finishes out his prime years in Seattle.
