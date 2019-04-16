Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Lands record-setting extension

Wilson reached agreement Tuesday with the Seahawks on a four-year, $140 million contract extension, Brady Henderson of ESPN.com reports.

Though Wilson set a deadline of midnight Monday for reaching a new extension, the two sides were willing to negotiate until the early hours of Tuesday and ultimately consummated a record-setting deal. Now the highest-paid player in NFL history, Wilson's contract is worth $35 million annually from 2020 through 2023 and contains a $65 million signing bonus. The five-time Pro Bowler's deal also includes a no-trade clause, likely ensuring that he finishes out his prime years in Seattle.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos

    Pre-NFL draft PPR mock

    Our CBS Sports staff recently held a 12-team PPR mock draft, including the incoming rookies,...

  • DENVER BRONCOS VS DENVER BRONCOS, NFL

    Breakouts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his first look at the players he loves in Breakouts 1.0, including...

  • josh-allen-7-1400.jpg

    Sleepers 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Sleepers 1.0 for 2019, which includes guys like Josh Allen, Jimmy...

  • ben-roethlisberger.jpg

    Busts 1.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his Busts 1.0 for 2019, which includes mainstays Patrick Mahomes,...

  • juju-smith-schuster-steelers.jpg

    AFC Fantasy news and notes

    In Part 2 of our Fantasy notebook from the NFL's annual league meetings in Phoenix, Jamey Eisenberg...

  • usatsi-10233902-chris-godwin-bucs-preseason-pregame.jpg

    NFC Fantasy news and notes

    Jamey Eisenberg spent time with several NFC coaches at the NFL's annual league meetings in...