Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Leads league in TD passes with 34

Wilson led the NFL and tied a team record with 34 touchdown passes in 2017, but it was partly a result of an inept running game as he posted career lows in completion percentage (61.3) and yards per attempt (7.2).

Wilson threw 15 touchdown passes inside the 10-yard line (2nd) as the Seahawks passed on 64.3 percent of their inside-the-10 plays (2nd), largely because they couldn't run the ball. Seattle running backs rushed 17 times inside the 10 for -11 yards, the fewest in the NFL since 1991, and failed to score one touchdown. The Seahawks' two rushing TDs inside the 10 came from Wilson, who accounted for all but one of the team's offensive touchdowns. The running game was so bad, Wilson became the fifth quarterback since 1970 to lead his team in rushing with 586 yards. The running game was partly a victim of another terrible Seattle offensive line, as was Wilson, who was sacked 43 times, becoming the third quarterback ever with five consecutive seasons of 40-plus sacks. Unless the Seahawks upgrade the offensive line substantially this offseason, expect Wilson to match Neil Lomax's dubious record of six straight seasons (1983-88).