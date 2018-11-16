Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Leads squad over Packers

Wilson completed 21 of 31 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns in Thursday's 27-24 win over the Packers. He also rushed five times for 17 yards.

The Seahawks played from behind for most of the game so Wilson tossed more than 30 passes for just the second time in eight games. His game was highlighted by a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter where he completed four of five passes for 73 yards and a touchdown to Ed Dickson. It keeps the Seahawks alive in the playoff hunt, and Wilson will have extra rest ahead of Week 12's matchup with the Panthers.