Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Leads team past Browns

Wilson completed 23 of 33 passes for 295 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-28 win over the Browns. He also ran nine times for 31 yards and a score.

Wilson looked excellent again as he extended plays to notch his 14th passing touchdown and third rushing touchdown in six games. His game was highlighted by a nine-play, 79-yard game-winning drive in the fourth quarter where Wilson threw for 55 yards and scrambled for eight before Chris Carson punched in a one-yard score. Wilson's efficiency continues to be superb, as he has at least 8.1 YPA in every contest, and Sunday's 69.7 completion percentage was his second-lowest of the season.