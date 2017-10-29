Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Lights up Houston in dramatic fashion

Wilson completed 26 of 41 passes for 452 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.

Wilson added 30 yards on four carries, scrambling for chunks of 22 and 12 yards on a drive late in the fourth quarter. The series ended with an ugly interception, but he bounced back shortly thereafter to lead a game-winning drive that covered 80 yards on only three snaps. Wilson had completions of 48, 53, 54 and 66 yards, though each of his four touchdowns came in the red zone. Given that Seattle has yet to establish any kind of running game, Wilson figures to stay busy in a Week 9 home game against the Redskins. He's now on pace for 4,590 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, after establishing a new career-high mark for yardage in Sunday's dramatic win.