Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Lights up Houston in dramatic fashion
Wilson completed 26 of 41 passes for 452 yards, with four touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 41-38 win over the Texans.
Wilson added 30 yards on four carries, scrambling for chunks of 22 and 12 yards on a drive late in the fourth quarter. The series ended with an ugly interception, but he bounced back shortly thereafter to lead a game-winning drive that covered 80 yards on only three snaps. Wilson had completions of 48, 53, 54 and 66 yards, though each of his four touchdowns came in the red zone. Given that Seattle has yet to establish any kind of running game, Wilson figures to stay busy in a Week 9 home game against the Redskins. He's now on pace for 4,590 passing yards and 34 touchdowns, after establishing a new career-high mark for yardage in Sunday's dramatic win.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for three scores in win•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Held in check versus Rams•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Totals three touchdowns Sunday•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses career-high 373 passing yards in loss•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Pulls out victory in home opener•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Struggles at Lambeau again•
-
Week 8 Rankings Breakdown
With six teams on bye, the rankings continue to get shaken up. Chris Towers takes a look at...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Anderson a bust?
Joe Mixon looked like he was on the way to a career day in Week 7, when he abruptly lost work....
-
Week 8 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Have a tough decision to make with your lineup for Week 8? Use Dave Richard's Lineup Cheat...
-
Week 8 DFS Plays
Heath Cummings says a nasty weather system on the east coast has caused him to adjust his DFS...
-
Sunday Injury Report Update
Need to know who belongs in your lineup Sunday? We've got all the latest on injuries from around...
-
Fantasy football: Bench Deshaun Watson
Advanced model says bench Deshaun Watson and start Ameer Abdullah in your Fantasy Football...