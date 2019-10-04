Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Magnificent effort to beat Rams

Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns in Thursday's 30-29 win over the Rams. He also ran eight times for 32 yarsds.

After the first two drives, it looked like it would be a long night for Wilson, as he was constantly on the run from a stout Rams' defensive front. However, he made adjustments, and on the third drive he rolled out to his left, patiently waited for his moment and lofted a pass where only Tyler Lockett could catch it for the game's first touchdown. Wilson ended up throwing three more scores, including a game-winner to Chris Carson with 2:28 remaining in regulation. He finished the day with a season-high 11.7 yards per attempt, and this was the fourth time in five games he completed over 70 percent of his passes. Wilson will look to continue his extreme efficiency in Week 6 versus the Browns.