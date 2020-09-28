Wilson completed 27 of 40 passes for 315 yards and five touchdowns during Sunday's 38-31 win over the Cowboys. He added 22 rushing yards on six carries.

Incredibly, he could have had a sixth TD, but DK Metcalf thought he could coast into the end zone on a 62-yard catch-and-run and had the ball knocked out of his hands from behind, resulting in a touchback. Wilson is now the first quarterback in NFL history to throw for at least four touchdowns in each of the first three games of a season, and his 14 passing TDs during that stretch also breaks the NFL record of 13 set by Patrick Mahomes two years ago. Wilson will head to Miami in Week 4 to take on a Dolphins defense that's already been lit up by Josh Allen this season.