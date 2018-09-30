Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Mediocre showing in win

Wilson completed 19 of 26 passes for 172 yards and zero touchdowns in Sunday's 20-17 win over the Cardinals. He also ran four times for 21 yards.

Wilson finally had some run support in the backfield as Mike Davis, who was playing since Chris Carson (hip) was inactive, racked up 101 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Therefore, the veteran signal caller didn't have to put the team on his back. Wilson had some breathing room, too, as he was sacked just twice for the second straight game after being dropped six times in each of the first two contests. He'll have a tough matchup against the Rams in Week 5.