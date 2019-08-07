Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Not playing Thursday
Wilson won't suit up for Thursday's preseason game against the Broncos, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.
Wilson doesn't need many preseason reps to be ready for the regular campaign, but the Seahawks will be well-served by getting the quarterback some game action in the post-Doug Baldwin era. In particular, the offense is breaking in three rookie wide receivers (DK Metcalf [oblique], Gary Jennings and John Ursua) while having minimal work with Will Dissly, who didn't play after Week 4 last season due to a patella tendon injury. No matter how the pecking order plays out at receiver, Wilson will be looking to uphold his record-setting contract extension from earlier this offseason.
