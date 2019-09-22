Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Piles up four total scores

Wilson completed 32 of 50 passes for 406 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 33-27 loss to the Saints. He also ran seven times for 51 yards and two scores.

It was a monster game for Wilson, who was on the run often but avoided a sack for the first time this season. Just as important, this game revealed that coach Pete Carroll was willing to abandon the run-heavy motto if the Seahawks trailed by enough, as Wilson's 50 pass attempts were the most of his career. It also helped that starting running back Chris Carson's fumble woes resurfaced. Nevertheless, Wilson took over this game and will have a good shot to do the same thing in Week 4 versus the Cardinals, who just allowed Kyle Allen to throw for 261 yards and four scores in his second career start.