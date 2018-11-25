Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Powers game-winning drive
Wilson completed 22 of 30 passes for 339 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
Wilson didn't throw a touchdown in the first half, but he came out firing in the second with a deep 54-yard completion to David Moore to set up an 12-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Lockett to take the Seahawks' first lead of the game. With the game knotted at 27 late in the fourth quarter, the Seahawks were gifted good field position due to a Panthers' missed field goal, and Wilson responded with a bomb to Lockett to put the team in field-goal range, where Sebastian Janikowski eventually won it. This is Wilson's first time surpassing 300 yards this season and his 10th multi-touchdown game. The Seahawks stay alive in the playoff race and will look to continue the success against the 49ers in Week 13.
