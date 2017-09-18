Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Pulls out victory in home opener

Wilson completed 23 of 39 passes for 198 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 12-9 victory over the 49ers. He also carried 12 times for 34 yards.

It wasn't pretty, but Wilson ultimately pulled out the victory Sunday thanks in large part to his Houdini-like ability to escape dangerous situations. He won the day on a characteristically-elusive play midway through the fourth quarter during which Wilson escaped at least two potential sacks to find WR Paul Richardson for the game-winning touchdown from nine yards out. Although the rest of Wilson's day could be considered erratic and underwhelming, most of the offense's struggles seemed to belong to the offensive line. Not to mention, Wilson's stat line could've looked much prettier if not for a pair of end-zone drops by C.J. Prosise and Tanner McEvoy.