Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Puts offense on shoulders Thursday
Wilson completed 22 of 32 passes for 212 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions in Thursday's 22-16 win over the Cardinals. He also rushed five times for 19 yards and fumbled once.
With the Seahawks' running game typically ineffective and also losing C.J. Prosise to an in-game ankle injury, the 28-year-old signal caller once again took charge of the offense. He found tight end Jimmy Graham for both of his scores, the second which was set up by a quintessential Wilson play. Facing a 2nd-and-21 play from his own 44, Wilson eluded several defenders before uncorking an off-balance heave that somehow ended in the hands of a leaping Doug Baldwin downfield and set Seattle up just two yards away from pay dirt. It was the sixth-year pro's fourth straight multi-touchdown effort, giving him a 19:6 TD:INT on the season. With the almost complete lack of production in the ground game, Wilson appears likely to continue bearing the brunt of the offensive responsibility, which should keep his fantasy owners happy. He'll look to continue racking up the numbers in a Week 11 Monday Night Football showdown with the Falcons.
