Wilson is questionable to return to Thursday's game against the Rams with a finger injury, Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus reports.
Wilson injured his hand after hitting the helmet of a defensive player following through on a throw in the third quarter. He attempted to play through the issue with his finger wrapped, but he was not able to effectively lead the offense doing so. Geno Smith has taken over as the Seahawks' quarterback.
