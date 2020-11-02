Wilson completed 27 of 37 pass attempts for 261 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in Week 8 against the 49ers.

Wilson terrorized the 49ers defense, orchestrating a touchdown in four of five drives spanning from late in the first quarter to the end of the third quarter. All told, he recorded his fourth game this season with at least four passing scores -- but his first since Week 3. Wilson threw two of touchdowns to D.K. Metcalf, highlighted by a slant across the middle that Metcalf took to the end zone for a 46-yard play. Through seven games, Wilson has made a strong case to be in the running for MVP, racking up 2,151 passing yards and 26 passing touchdowns. He'll look to maintain his excellent form in Week 9 against the Bills.