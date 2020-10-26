Wilson completed 33 of 50 passes for 388 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 37-34 overtime loss to the Cardinals. He also rushed six times for 84 yards.

Coming off a bye week, Wilson revved up the Seahawks' offense quickly, completing his first five passes of the night for 65 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Lockett. He led two more drives that ended in field goals before marching into the red zone again only to toss an interception at the goal line to Budda Baker, who would've scored if not for a remarkable run-down effort by DK Metcalf. The rest of Wilson's night was up and down. The veteran signal-caller tossed two more scores to Lockett, who finished with 15 receptions and 200 yards, and he set a new career-high for rushing yards in a game. However, he was suffocated by the Cardinals' pass rush all night and threw two more untimely interceptions, including one to rookie Isaiah Simmons with 1:04 left in overtime, which set up the eventual game-winning kick. The highs outweigh the lows for fantasy purposes, as Wilson posted a sixth straight multi-touchdown effort while reaching a season-high in passing yards, but he'll look to eliminate the errors next week when the 49ers come to town.