Wilson completed 28 of 41 passes for 390 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 44-34 loss to the Bills. He also ran twice for five yards and a score, and he lost two fumbles.

The Seahawks got off to a tough start, as they went three-and-out on the first drive and Wilson tossed an interception on the next series. They started to turn it around after that, as Wilson scored on a rare QB sneak in the second quarter, and the Seahawks added a field goal on their final drive of the first half. Coming out of halftime with a 14-point deficit, the Seahawks' hopes of a quick score were squandered, as Wilson was strip-sacked just 18 seconds into the third quarter. Wilson wasn't consistent for the rest of the game, and his four turnovers were the most he's coughed up in a game since September of 2018. However, to provide solace to his fantasy managers, Wilson recorded his eighth straight multi-touchdown game and finished with a season high in passing yards. Wilson draws a tough Week 10 matchup against the Rams, who have allowed just 197.1 passing yards per game (second in the league).