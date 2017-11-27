Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Scores thrice
Wilson connected on 20 of 34 passes for 228 yards, two touchdowns and in interception during Sunday's 24-13 win over the 49ers. He added 25 yards rushing and a touchdown on seven carries.
Wilson kept the ball on a zone read for two-yard score early in the second quarter and then proceeded to hit tight ends Jimmy Graham and Nick Vannett for touchdowns in the second half. It hasn't been all smiles in Seattle as the Seahawks -- as a team -- have struggled of late, but you'd be hard pressed to find a more dynamic quarterback than Wilson at this point in the season. He has accounted for at least three total touchdowns in four of his last six games and you'd have to go back to Week 5 for the last time that he hasn't scored at least twice. He gets a showdown with red-hot Philadelphia next.
