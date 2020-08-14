Wilson believes he's just now entering the prime of his career, John Boyle of Seahawks.com reports.

The 31-year-old may be slightly past his physical prime, but it would hardly be an oddity for an NFL quarterback to enjoy his best seasons in his early-to-mid 30s. Wilson also happens to have the best receiving corps of his career, with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf forming a formidable duo at wide receiver while Greg Olsen and Will Dissly (Achilles) figure to get most of the targets at tight end. Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer has taken a lot of heat for his run-heavy approach, but he did find a better balance last season, with Wilson jumping from 427 pass attempts in 2018 to 516 in 2019. Another increase isn't out of the question, as Wilson has now reached a 65 percent completion rate and 8.0 YPA in back-to-back seasons.