Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Serviceable in season finale

Wilson completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards, with one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 win against Arizona.

After posting eight consecutive outings with multiple passing touchdowns between Weeks 5 and 13, Wilson has been somewhat inconsistent during the fantasy postseason. The 30-year-old put forth typically impressive performances in Weeks 14 and 15 by throwing for 508 combined passing yards and five touchdowns against the 49ers and Chiefs, but those two games were sandwiched between duds against Minnesota and Arizona in which he averaged 112 passing yards per game with one touchdown and two picks. Wilson has a challenging matchup forthcoming in the wild-card round, taking on a Cowboys defense that's allowing the second-fewest yards per attempt (6.4) on the season.