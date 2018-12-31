Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Serviceable in season finale
Wilson completed 12 of 21 pass attempts for 152 yards, with one touchdown and one interception during Sunday's 27-24 win against Arizona.
After posting eight consecutive outings with multiple passing touchdowns between Weeks 5 and 13, Wilson has been somewhat inconsistent during the fantasy postseason. The 30-year-old put forth typically impressive performances in Weeks 14 and 15 by throwing for 508 combined passing yards and five touchdowns against the 49ers and Chiefs, but those two games were sandwiched between duds against Minnesota and Arizona in which he averaged 112 passing yards per game with one touchdown and two picks. Wilson has a challenging matchup forthcoming in the wild-card round, taking on a Cowboys defense that's allowing the second-fewest yards per attempt (6.4) on the season.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Beats Chiefs to clinch playoffs•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Can't clinch playoffs•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Career-low 72 passing yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses four touchdowns in blowout•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Powers game-winning drive•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Leads squad over Packers•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to target in Week 17 in seasonal and daily leagues, including...