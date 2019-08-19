Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Sharp in preseason debut
Wilson completed six of nine pass attempts for 82 yards, adding nine yards on two carries in Sunday's preseason tilt against the Vikings.
Wilson received his first game action after sitting out the first week of the preseason. The 30-year-old looked to be in mid-season form over the two drives he commanded, completing two third-down conversions in the face of Minnesota blitzes. Wilson showed good rapport with new top wideout Tyler Lockett (three catches for 27 yards), and a strong showing from rookie DK Metcalf (leg) could help alleviate the loss of Doug Baldwin to retirement. Look for the Seahawks' signal caller to get more playing time in Saturday's preseason matchup with the Chargers.
