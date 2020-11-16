Wilson completed 22 of 37 passes for 248 yards, no touchdowns and two interceptions in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Rams. He also lost a fumble and added eight carries for 60 yards.

The veteran quarterback was never comfortable behind his offensive line, as he was quick to flee the pocket or concede the sack, taking six total sacks for a loss of 28 yards. Wilson appeared increasingly uncomfortable in the fourth quarter when the Seahawks were trying to erase a two-possession deficit, and perhaps the most glaring lapse was a delay of game penalty on third down with 7:59 remaining in regulation. At one point in the fourth quarter, second-year receiver DK Metcalf beat Jalen Ramsey deep with a clear path to the end zone, but Wilson didn't even look his way, a move that manifested visible frustration from Metcalf. The Seahawks will fall to third place in the division as a result, and they'll need to calibrate quickly with a Thursday night game against Arizona on deck.