Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Spectacular in overtime win
Wilson completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers. He also rushed once for 21 yards.
The Buccaneers scored on their opening drive, so Wilson responded on his first offensive possession by completing his first five throws for 73 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Lockett, who ended up being his favorite target all afternoon. That was just the start of Wilson's career day, as he threw an additional touchdown to Lockett, one to D.K. Metcalf and two to Jacob Hollister, including the game-winner. This is the signature game an MVP candidate like Wilson needs, as he now has 22 touchdowns and just one interception through nine games. Wilson will look to take down the division-leading 49ers in Week 10.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Bounces back to defeat Falcons•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws first pick•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Leads team past Browns•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Magnificent effort to beat Rams•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws for 240 yards•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Piles up four total scores•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 9 Injuries: Mahomes, Conner out
Patrick Mahomes doesn't look like he'll make his return Sunday. Here's the latest on the injury...
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Gardner Minshew may not have much time left as the Jaguars starting quarterback, but Jamey...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 9, identifying risky plays, sneaky...