Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Spectacular in overtime win

Wilson completed 29 of 43 passes for 378 yards and five touchdowns in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win against the Buccaneers. He also rushed once for 21 yards.

The Buccaneers scored on their opening drive, so Wilson responded on his first offensive possession by completing his first five throws for 73 yards and a touchdown to Tyler Lockett, who ended up being his favorite target all afternoon. That was just the start of Wilson's career day, as he threw an additional touchdown to Lockett, one to D.K. Metcalf and two to Jacob Hollister, including the game-winner. This is the signature game an MVP candidate like Wilson needs, as he now has 22 touchdowns and just one interception through nine games. Wilson will look to take down the division-leading 49ers in Week 10.