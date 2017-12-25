Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Struggles against Dallas

Wilson completed 14-of-21 passes for 93 yards and two touchdowns against Dallas on Sunday, adding 29 yards on nine carries.

Wilson dealt with occasional disruption from a pass rush led by the great Demarcus Lawrence, and otherwise couldn't find any downfield cracks in the Dallas defense. It's an outcome that's difficult to understand given the underwhelming cornerback personnel in Dallas, but Wilson should show better against the Cardinals in Week 17.