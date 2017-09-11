Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Struggles at Lambeau again

Wilson completed 14 of 27 passes for 158 yards and took two carries for 40 yards in Sunday's 17-9 loss to the Packers.

Wilson took three sacks and lost a fumble on one of them, dealing with Seattle's usual struggles on the offensive line. He also didn't get much help from the running game, which accounted for just 50 yards on 16 carries once his own rushing stats are removed. Wilson did at least look mobile and healthy, likely setting him up for a bounce back in a Week 2 home game against the 49ers.