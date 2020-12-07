Wilson completed 27 of 43 pass attempts for 263 yards, one touchdown and one interception in Week 13 against the Giants. He added seven carries for 45 yards.

Wilson led a strong opening drive that led to a field goal, racking up 35 yards on six pass attempts. However, the Seahawks' offense didn't manage to put up points again until midway through the fourth quarter when Wilson connected with Chris Carson for a 28-yard touchdown. The result was an inefficient performance, summarized by Wilson averaging only 6.1 yards per attempt. Though a down performance, Wilson did manage to add value on the ground, surpassing 40 rushing yards for the third time in his last four games. He and Seahawks will look to get back on track in what should be an exceptional Week 14 matchup against the Jets.