Wilson completed 11 of 27 passes for 174 yards, two touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's 30-20 wild-card loss to the Rams. He also ran four times for 50 yards.

The Seahawks showed increased dysfunction toward the end of the season and specifically against the Rams. This was another prime example, and it was perhaps Wilson's worst game of the season. The 32-year-old quarterback threw a costly pick-six to Darious Williams in the second quarter, completed just 41 percent of his passes and was sacked five times. Garbage time provided a slight boost to an otherwise putrid stat line, as he added 49 passing yards and a score in addition to 28 rushing yards on the second to last drive. Wilson appeared to be an MVP front runner to start the season, but he started slipping in the second half of the year and ultimately fell out of the race. Nevertheless, Wilson set career highs in touchdowns (40) and completion percentage (68.8) during the regular season, and his 4,212 passing yards were just eight yards short of a personal best as well. Both DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett will be returning next year as well, so the Seahawks' passing game is equipped to return to the early season pace.