Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Struggles to beat Eagles

Wilson completed 13 of 25 passes for 200 yards, a touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 17-9 win over the Eagles. He also ran twice for 16 yards.

Wilson's stat line would've looked much better if he connected with a wide-open Jacob Hollister in the end zone and D.K. Metcalf didn't drop a deep pass at the goal line. The veteran signal caller faced heavy pressure all afternoon, as he was dropped six times for a loss of 26 yards. It took some trickery to notch his only score of the day, as he found Malik Turner on a flea flicker in the first quarter. Wilson marked a 52-percent completion rate and 8.0 YPA -- both marks were his second-worst of the season. Nevertheless, the Seahawks bumped to 9-2 on the season (6-0 on the road) and will take the NFC West lead if the Packers take down the 49ers on Sunday Night Football.