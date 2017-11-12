Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Team violated concussion protocol
The Seahawks violated the NFL's concussion protocol in the third quarter Thursday's win over the Cardinals after allowing Wilson to reenter the game without first going to the locker room and receiving clearance from a team doctor and independent physician, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.
After Wilson took a hard hit to the chin from the Cardinals' Karlos Dansby midway through the third quarter, referee Walt Anderson removed the quarterback from the contest in order for him to undergo concussion testing. Backup Austin Davis briefly entered the contest in Wilson's stead, but Wilson ended up checking back into the contest before medical officials could evaluate him. He then remained in the game the rest of the way, relaying afterward that he did in fact pass a concussion test. It appears the NFL is disputing Wilson's claim, but even if it is formally ruled within the next couple weeks that the concussion protocol was violated, the Seahawks would likely face some sort of fine, while Wilson himself probably wouldn't be subject to any discipline from the league.
