Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Three more touchdown passes in London

Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 222 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against the Raiders in London on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 20 yards in the 27-3 win.

Wilson connected with Jaron Brown (five yards) and David Moore (19 yards) for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, then added a 10-yard score to Tyler Lockett early in the fourth quarter. Though Wilson's only exceeded 226 passing yards once in six games, he's managed to throw multiple aerial scores in all but one game this season. He'll get a bye in Week 7 as the Seahawks make their way back stateside.