Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Three more touchdown passes in London
Wilson completed 17 of 23 passes for 222 yards, three touchdowns and an interception against the Raiders in London on Sunday. He also rushed six times for 20 yards in the 27-3 win.
Wilson connected with Jaron Brown (five yards) and David Moore (19 yards) for a pair of first-quarter touchdowns, then added a 10-yard score to Tyler Lockett early in the fourth quarter. Though Wilson's only exceeded 226 passing yards once in six games, he's managed to throw multiple aerial scores in all but one game this season. He'll get a bye in Week 7 as the Seahawks make their way back stateside.
More News
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses three touchdowns•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Mediocre showing in win•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Tosses two touchdowns in home debut•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Turns ball over twice in loss•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Chased often against Broncos•
-
Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Will have all receivers Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...