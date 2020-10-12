Wilson completed 20 of 32 pass attempts for 217 yards, three touchdowns and an interception while adding 58 rushing yards on five attempts in Sunday's comeback victory over the Vikings.

Wilson started the night a perfect 15 of 15 on pass attempts, and while he did have an uncharacteristic inaccurate interception in the second half, the magician was able to pull another late comeback victory to keep Seattle undefeated. The early MVP talks surrounding the 31-year-old are well warranted given his pocket mobility, incredible accuracy at all three levels (72.7 completion percentage) and his knack to carry his team to victory in clutch moments. Wilson is a top-five fantasy quarterback heading into his bye week, and will take on the Cardinals in Week 7.