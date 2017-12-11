Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Three scores, three picks in wild loss
Wilson completed 17 of 31 passes for 271 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 30-24 loss to the Jaguars. He also rushed five times for 50 yards.
Wilson once again took the Seahawks' offense on his shoulders and nearly helped them pull out an improbable comeback with a pair of long fourth-quarter touchdowns. He hit Paul Richardson from 61 yards out with 9:48 to play to bring Seattle to within 27-17 and then came back with a 74-yard scoring strike to Tyler Lockett at the 3:42 mark of the fourth quarter. However, Wilson also short-circuited three drives with interceptions, including two second-half picks in Jacksonville territory. Despite the unfavorable conclusion, Wilson has now thrown multiple touchdown passes in eight straight games, pushing his season total to 29, the second-best mark of his career. He'll look to continue his strong production when the Seahawks meet the Rams in a key Week 15 matchup.
