Seahawks' Russell Wilson: Throws first pick
Wilson completed 20 of 41 passes for 241 yards, one touchdown and an interception in Sunday's 30-16 loss to the Ravens. He also rushed three times for 27 yards.
This was an uncharacteristically inefficient outing for Wilson. Over the first six games, Wilson didn't finish below a 64-percent completion or 8.1 YPA, but he rang up at 49 percent and 5.9 YPA in this outing. Wilson also threw his first interception of the season in the second quarter, and Marcus Peters ran it back 67 yards for a touchdown. The Seahawks fell to 5-2 on the season, but Wilson is still firmly entrenched in the MVP conversation. He'll has an appealing bounce-back opportunity in Week 8 against the pitiful Falcons' secondary.
